2 Burlington men busted for burglary & meth

BURLINGTON, Iowa- Over 46 grams of heroin and more than 50 grams of methamphetamine were found after two men were arrested in the act of robbing a business in Burlington.

Police say December 5, around four in the morning the Burlington Police Department responded to 2815 91st Avenue, Matteson Marine, regarding a burglary in progress.

They found and arrested two men attempting to rob the business without incident.

The two men were Michael Laird, 42, of Burlington, and Marshall Markey,30, of Burlington.

Both Laird and Markey were initially charged with burglary 3rd degree and possession of burglary tools.

Laird was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) with intent to deliver after police found over 33 grams of methamphetamine on Laird.

After the incident police raided 202 S. Leebrick Street in Burlington.

The Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force and The Burlington Police Department say they found over 46 grams of heroin, 17 grams of methamphetamine, and a .22 caliber handgun.

The two men are facing the following charges:

Michael Duane Laird, 42, of Burlington, Iowa

Burglary 3rd degree Possession of burglary tools 2 counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Possession of heroin with intent to deliver 2 counts of drug tax stamp violations Possession of a firearm by a felon

Marshall Finnian Patrick Markey,30, of Burlington, Iowa

Burglary 3rd degree Possession of burglary tools

Michael Laird and Marshall Markey are being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on bond pending a court appearance.