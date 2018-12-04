Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 11pm

Areas of freezing drizzle will continue along the interstate 80 corridor this evening creating hazardous travel conditions. A Winter Weather ADVISORY has been issued for Henry and Bureau Counties until 11pm Tuesday evening.

If you must travel this evening, treat all wet-looking pavement like ice and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

Other patchy areas of freezing drizzle will be possible in the Quad Cities leading to slick road conditions, especially less-traveled roads.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke