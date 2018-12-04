× What you CAN and CAN’T recycle this holiday season

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Every year it’s the same thing, piles upon piles of boxes, decorations and those aluminum serving dishes.

You need to get rid of them, but you don’t want to throw them all away, so what can you recycle, and what can’t be recycled?

According to Scott County, residents can recycle many holiday items through curbside and drop-off recycling programs.

Items that make the cut include boxes (such as those from electronics, toys, shoes and shirts), wrapping paper tubes, gift/shopping bags made of paper, tissue paper, greeting cards and envelopes (even photo cards), newspapers, advertisements, magazines and catalogs, plastic bottles and jugs, glass bottles and jars, and aluminum and steel cans.

Aluminum pie plates foil, and cookie/popcorn tins also go into the recycling cart.

Strands of holiday lights can be recycled, but the city doesn’t want them in curbside recycling bins or carts.

Holiday lights, as well as computers, monitors, televisions, printers, digital cameras, and video game systems, are considered electronic waste, or e-waste.

“These items may be dropped off 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at the Electronic Demanufacturing Facility, 1048 East 59th St., Davenport. There is no charge to residents of Scott and Rock Island counties.”

Not all holiday items are recyclable. Items such as plastic bags and films, Styrofoam, wrapping paper, bows, ribbons, and artificial Christmas trees are not recyclable.

For more information about holiday recycling, see the 2018 Holiday Recycling Guide at www.wastecom.com or call (563) 381-1300.