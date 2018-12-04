Watch the Yule Log on Christmas Morning on WQAD

The Yule Log is a television program broadcast traditionally on Christmas Eve or Christmas morning. It originally aired from 1966 to 1989 on New York City television station WPIX, which revived the broadcast in 2001. The program has since spread to other television properties owned by WPIX parent Tribune Media which includes WQAD News 8, Antenna TV 8-2 and MyTV 8-3.

The program is a film loop of a yule log burning in a fireplace with a traditional soundtrack of classic Christmas music playing in the background. It is broadcast without commercial interruption.

Get in the Christmas spirit on Christmas morning. This year the Yule Log will air at the following times:

WQAD News 8 – 4:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.

Antenna TV 8-2 – 4:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

MyTV 8-3 – 4:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.