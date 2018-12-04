× Two Iowa counties denied appeal for disaster assistance from summer tornado

An appeal for disaster assistance to help tornado victims in Marshall and Polk Counties has been denied by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The assistance would have been to help victims of the tornado that left significant damage in July.

The office of Governor Kim Reynolds announced the appeal denial on Tuesday, December 4. The counties were first denied request for assistance back in September. That’s when Reynolds sent her letter of appeal.

The letter, sent on Friday, September 28, asked for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reconsider offering assistance for those in Polk and Marshall Counties.

In the appeal denial it was determined “that the impact was not severe or widespread enough for individual assistance,” according to the statement from the governor’s office.

It was estimated that more than 900 homes were affected.

Iowa announced $1 million in emergency funding to Marshalltown for affected downtown businesses. The funds are part of the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Community Catalyst grant program.

Another program for homeowners is available, for those needing temporary, minor, emergency repairs. Marshalltown residents have until Dec. 27 to apply for the program. Click here to learn more, or call (641) 754-6583.