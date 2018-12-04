× Salvation Army campaign is down in donations for 2018

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Three weeks before the end of their seasonal “Make A Difference” campaign, leaders said they were down in donations.

According to Director of Development, Bill Horrell, the number of volunteer bell ringers and total donations were down in 2018, compared to previous years.

As of Tuesday, December 4, Horrell said the campaign had brought in $225,000 of their $825,000 goal.

“There is still time to volunteer as a bell ringer, or to make your donation when you hear that familiar bell ringing,” he said in a statement.

The donations from the campaign account for more than half of The Salvation Army’s annual budget, according to Horrell. They provide shelter, food and other basic needs to area families.

If you would like to donate or volunteer call 563-324-4808 or go to their website.