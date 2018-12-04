National day of mourning: What’s open and what’s closed on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(CNN) -- There will be a national day of mourning Wednesday to honor the late former President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday night at 94.

Friends and family will celebrate his life during a memorial service at the National Cathedral in Washington. President Trump is expected to attend along with former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.

National days of mourning don't happen often, so you may be confused about what's open and what's not.

Here's a list of what offices and agencies will be closed to pay tribute to the 41st president: