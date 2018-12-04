× Man charged for stealing two wallets, using stolen credit cards in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A Chicago man has been charged for theft and other crimes after stealing two wallets at a Wendy’s.

Jerell Russell, 57, was charged on Nov. 28, 2018, for Unauthorized Use of a Credit Card, according to a press release. Police say Russell used the credit cards he stole on Nov. 19 to make several purchases in Burlington and West Burlington.

Police also conducted a search warrant on the motel room where Russell was staying, the release states. Detectives found marijuana and a “large sum of U.S. currency,” according to the release. Russell was also charged for having marijuana with Intent to Deliver.

The theft charge didn’t come until Dec. 4, when Des Moines County issued the charge. This comes from the actual theft of the wallets, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges are being processed, according to police.