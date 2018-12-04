× In the Kitchen with Fareway: Most of Us Need More of THIS

If you are feeling tired, weak, dizzy, or look pale – you might just need to incorporate more iron into your diet.

On December4th during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores showed us some of the items that are rich in iron, which is the most common nutritional deficiency in the United States.

Sources of Iron

The body absorbs two to three times more iron from animal sources than from plants.

Lean beef

Turkey

Chicken

Lean pork

Fish

Although you absorb less of the iron in plants, every bite counts, and adding a source of vitamin C to vegetarian sources of iron will enhance absorption. Some of the best plant sources of iron are: