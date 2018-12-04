"Hello my name is A1C Daniel Waldner I’m from Rockford, Illinois and I’m currently deployed to Arifjan Kuwait with 647th LRS I just want to say a merry Christmas to everybody back home wishing my mom and dad and older brother thank you for all your support I appreciate you guys."
Holiday Greeting: Airman 1st Class Daniel Waldner
