Holiday Greeting: Airman 1st Class Daniel Waldner

Posted 2:00 pm, December 4, 2018, by

"Hello my name is A1C Daniel Waldner I’m from Rockford, Illinois and I’m currently deployed to Arifjan Kuwait with 647th LRS I just want to say a merry Christmas to everybody back home wishing my mom and dad and older brother thank you for all your support I appreciate you guys."