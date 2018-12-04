Watch: Flames seen at fertilizer plant were ‘normal part’ of plant startup, company says

WEVER, Iowa — A video showing flames at a fertilizer plant southwest of the Quad Cities prompted questions, according to the company, but was actually a planned and controlled flare.

Following a short shutdown, Iowa Fertilizer Company conducted a natural gas flare on Monday evening, December 3, according to a company spokesperson. In a statement, they said it was “a normal part” of the plant’s startup process.

Questions were prompted after the flare was captured on video and shared on social media. The company spokesperson said “… we want to assure the community that the Iowa Fertilizer plant continues to operate safely…” and added that “there was no uncontrolled fire.”

The start-up was initiated and completed safely without incident, according Iowa Fertilizer.