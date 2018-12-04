East Moline officers searching for new people of interest, and it could be you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE-- Police in East Moline are dealing with a new group of wanted people. But these people don't commit crimes, they can actually help prevent them.

Police are on patrol because there's new people of interest in town, and officers are using a new tool to help find those wanted people.

The tool is a community survey. It takes about five minutes to fill out, and police are looking for information from citizens to help them better police the area.

"We'll look at every single one of them," says Captain Darren Gault.

It's all hands on deck to track down as many people and tell them about the questionnaire. From now until the end of the year, police want to hear suggestions.

"It's just a way for us to find out with the community on how we can do a better job for our community," says Officer Brian Yuska.

The survey focuses on five factors: community involvement, safety, procedural justice, performance and community perception.

Police want to hear from people like East Moline mom Corrissa Ohm. She has already filled out the survey.

"For the most part they do a good job," says Ohm.

There is a problem Ohm says she wants police to tackle.

"Probably with teen crime rate that's going on especially in this neighborhood," says Ohm. "The guns and the drugs and the violence that's for no reason."

It's an interrogation to address the core problems in the community, hoping these people of interest will shine the light on what's really happening.

"Every city has a different situation. Every state has a different situation. So we need to make sure we're addressing the issues in East Moline," says Captain Gault.

If you want to take part in the survey, click here.