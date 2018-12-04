× Council considering $10,000 pay raise for Bettendorf mayor

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — City council is discussing a proposal that would raise Mayor Bob Gallagher’s salary by $10,000.

The Quad-City Times reports that it would be the first pay raise for the top elected official in Bettendorf in more than 35 years.

The proposal discussed by the council Monday would hike the mayor’s annual salary to $25,000 from $15,000 starting in January 2020 — after the next municipal election.

Gallagher told the council he spends roughly 12 to 15 hours a week doing the job and says he “didn’t run for this position for pay.” He says the job is more about “passion for the city and trying to help.”

He has served as mayor for more than seven years after winning the election in 2011.

The council took no action but is expected to revisit the matter later this month.