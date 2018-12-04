× Burlington man charged after shooting himself, lying about it to police

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Police have arrested a man who they say lied about a gunshot wound he gave himself.

One Nov. 14, Anthony James Kennedy, 18, called police to report he had been shot, according to a press release. Kennedy told police he received the wound during an attempted robbery in the alley behind the 100 block of South 5th Street.

Burlington police investigated and determined that the robbery attempt had actually not taken place, the release stated. Instead, Kennedy had accidentally shot himself.

Kennedy is charged with False Report to a Public Entity. He is also facing a pretrial violation on original charges of Burglary and Trafficking Stolen Weapons.

Kennedy is held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on $17,000 bond.