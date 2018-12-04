Breaking: Attic fire at Milan apartment prompts evacuation

UPDATE (7:58 a.m.): MILAN, Illinois — A fire at a Milan apartment building prompted a big emergency response and a building evacuation.

The call came in at 6:46 a.m. on Dec. 4, officials said. Residents of an apartment had a small stove fire and thought they put it out. They smelled a strong smell of smoke later on and called for help.

Milan police arrived first and began evacuating the building.

The fire department arrived shortly after to investigate. They told News 8 that the stove fire had traveled through the vents and started a fire in the attic. Crews quickly knocked down the fire. There is smoke and water damage. Now, the main concern is making sure the fire is completely out.

Coyne Center Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department, Milan Fire Department and Blackhawk Fire all responded to the call. Blackhawk Fire was unsure how big the fire was and has limited resources. Since it’s an apartment complex, they asked for as much help as they could get.

The fire chief does not believe the residents where the fire came from will be able to return immediately because of damage.

No injuries are reported at this time.

Other residents could be displaced, according to the fire chief, but he says residents will return on a case by case basis.

EARLIER: An incident at an apartment complex prompted a large emergency response team, including five fire engines.

It’s happening at 2040 W 4th St. at Milan Manor Apartments. Milan police are also at the scene.

No further information is known.

This is an ongoing story. WQAD News 8 has a crew at the scene and will provide more information when it is available.