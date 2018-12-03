× Why fire trucks were parked a near strip of stores in Moline Monday afternoon

MOLINE, Illinois — Dozens of people were evacuated from a store while fire crews responded to the report of a possible gas leak.

According to a spokesperson from the Moline Fire Department, crews were called Monday afternoon, December 3. Fire trucks were parked near Hobby Lobby, Ross and PetSmart.

MidAmerican Energy confirmed that the issue was with the rooftop furnace at Ross Dress for Less. Crews shut off the unit and the company arranged for a service repair to come fix it.

Customers were ultimately allowed to return to the store.