× U.S. Postal Service to suspend most deliveries Wednesday during day of mourning for Bush

WASHINGTON – The United States Postal Service will suspend service on Wednesday, Dec. 5 as part of the National Day of Mourning for former President George H.W. Bush.

While regular mail service will come to a halt, officials say there will still be some limited package delivery service to keep from disrupting holiday operations.

USPS posted this statement to their website:

President Donald J. Trump has proclaimed Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, as a National Day of Mourning in remembrance of former President George H.W. Bush. Out of respect for the 41st President of the United States and to honor his vast contributions to our country during his lifetime, and consistent with the Presidential Proclamation, the United States Postal Service will suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity on Dec. 5. We will provide limited package delivery service on that day to ensure that our network remains fluid and we do not experience any impacts to our package delivery operations that might negatively affect our customers or business partners during the remainder of our busy holiday season.

The federal government will also be closed Wednesday.

Also, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq said over the weekend that they will close trading Wednesday in observance of a national day of mourning for Bush. The former president died Friday evening at the age of 94.

The NYSE also said it will display the U.S. flag that flies above the New York Stock Exchange at half-staff in honor of the former president.

U.S. traders also observed a moment of silence before markets opened on Monday in honor of Bush.