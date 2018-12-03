× The Quad Cities Missing Person Network announced as Three Degree recipient for December

The Quad Cities Missing Person Network has been selected as the December recipient for Eriksen Chevrolet’s Three Degree Guarantee.

The Quad Cities Missing Person Network will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet for each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the high temperature forecasted. Every night Storm Team 8 will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecast temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.

The Quad Cities Missing Persons Network is a community-wide network of volunteers and members who quickly circulate information via social media to rally support to search for the missing person. They also communicate with law enforcement, media and each other in a coordinated and focused manner. Their mission is to provide guidance and support to families and friends of people who are missing and may be in extreme danger of harm or injury. They are people helping to find people.

