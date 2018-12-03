× Several vehicles involved in crash on IL-5 near Silvis

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Illinois — Several vehicles are involved in a crash that stopped traffic on Illinois 5 near the cloverleaf at Barstow Road in Silvis.

The road was closed, but is now reopened as emergency crews work to clean up the scene, a Silvis police dispatcher said. The accident delayed traffic for half an hour.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is dispatching trucks to salt roads. Snowfall on wet pavement is causing slippery conditions.

The cause of the accident is unknown, and it’s unclear if anyone was hurt. Illinois State Police are investigating the accident.

This is an ongoing story. News 8 has a crew on the scene, and the story will be updated with new information.