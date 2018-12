× Revell Jewelers Holiday Sweepstakes

WIN over $2,000 of diamond jewelry and gifts this holiday season from Revell Jewelers. Each week, for 3 weeks you can register to win one of the three sparkling prizes. It could be YOU!

Just visit Revell Jewelers’ Facebook page to fill out the entry form (see the link below). One winner will be selected each week.

Week 1 Prize – Winner selected at 5 p.m. on Friday, December 7, 2018

14k white gold diamond stud earrings.

Week 2 Prize – Winner selected at 5 p.m. on Friday, December 14, 2018

$500 gift certificate.

Week 3 Prize – Winner selected at 5 p.m. on Friday, December 21, 2018

14k white gold diamond bar necklace that contains 0.33ctw diamonds.

Deadline to enter is December 21st at 5:00 p.m.

Click here to enter to win.

For complete contest rules, click here.