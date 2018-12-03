“No danger to the public” as police investigate incident in East Moline early Monday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois - East Moline Police say there is "no danger to the public" after they were called to an incident in East Moline early Monday morning, December 3.

It happened near the corner of 4th Street and 15th Avenue around 2:30am.

WQAD News 8 had a crew on the scene, who says they saw a car with the back window knocked out.

So far, there is no word if anyone was hurt during the incident and police are not telling the media what happened.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.