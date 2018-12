BETTENDORF, Iowa — The first exit into Iowa off the Interstate 74 Bridge will be closed nightly through December 7th.

The Grant Street/US 67 exit will be closed from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. for construction, according to the City of Bettendorf. Westbound drivers will be diverted on to Middle Road, Exit 3, to eastbound I-74 and back to Grant Street.

Drivers can also expect lane closures on Grant Street through December 14.

Construction Update: Bettendorf

