Nexstar offers just over $4 billion for Tribune Media
IRVING, Texas (AP) — Nexstar is offering to buy Chicago’s Tribune Media for about $4 billion, four months after the collapse of a similar bid from Sinclair Broadcast Group.
Tribune Media owns or operates 42 local TV stations that reach 50 million households, as well as the national network WGN. It also has a stake in the TV Food Network.
Nexstar will pay $46.50 per Tribune share. The companies value the transaction, which also includes debt, at $6.4 billion.
The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2019, if approved by regulators and shareholders.
Tribune’s stock jumped nearly 10 percent early Monday.
