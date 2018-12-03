Nexstar offers just over $4 billion for Tribune Media

Tribune Media owns or operates 42 local TV stations that reach 50 million households, as well as the national network WGN. It also has a stake in the TV Food Network.

Nexstar will pay $46.50 per Tribune share. The companies value the transaction, which also includes debt, at $6.4 billion.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2019, if approved by regulators and shareholders.

Tribune’s stock jumped nearly 10 percent early Monday.