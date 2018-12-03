New free bus service hitting the Quad Cities streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Metro and Davenport Citibus partnered together and launched two new transit bus routes on December 3rd.

The new bus services is called “STRETCH." The project was created to alleviate traffic due to construction on the I- 74 bridge. It offers two free routes, traveling between Burlington Coat Factory to Centre Station in Moline and District Station in downtown Rock Island.

"We're hoping to attract some more choice riders with these new routes," Jennifer Hirsch Metro manager of administration said. "We want to give them a different alternative to sitting in your car on 1-74 when things get a little congested."

There are four STRETCH buses, each with 40 seats. The buses also offer free Wi-Fi.

"If I can get 40 cars off I-74 and 40 people into a stretch bus, then I think that`s great for the entire community," Hirsch said.

The bus service will run Monday through Friday, 5:45 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. To view the STRETCH route, download the TransLoc Rider app on your phone and select Davenport CitiBus.