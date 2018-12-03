× Galesburg police seek answers in death of soldier who drowned in September

GALESBURG, Illinois — Police are asking for the public’s help in figuring out what happened to Tyler Smith – a 23-year-old soldier who drowned.

Smith was found dead in Galesburg on September 15 in Cedar Fork. Cedar Fork is a concrete canal that runs northeast through Galesburg parallel to the BNSF railroad tracks.

Previous reports indicate Smith had recently moved from Rochelle, Illinois to Concord, California and was in Galesburg fulfilling Illinois Army National Guard obligations, according to police. He was spotted by someone walking nearby. Emergency responders found Smith dead at the scene.

His body was discovered several hours after a missing person report was filed when Smith failed to show up for National Guard training.

In late November, the Galesburg Police Department took to Facebook asking for the public to come forward with what they know.

If you have any information about Smith’s whereabouts or activities on September 14 or 15, you’re asked to call the Galesburg Police Department at 309-343-9151 or Crime Stoppers at 309-344-0044.