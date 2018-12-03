× East Moline home targeted in shooting, police searching for answers

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — Police are looking for answers after an occupied residence was struck by gunfire on Dec. 2.

Officers responded at 12:59 p.m. to reports of gunshots to the 200 block of 16th Avenue, according to a press release. They found a home that had been hit by gunfire.The residence was occupied, but no one was injured.

An investigation revealed that a white passenger vehicle was seen driving away from the house at a high rate of speed westbound on 16th Avenue after the shots were fired. Police believe the house was targeted and was not a random incident. The motive is unknown.

Police have not said if anyone has been arrested or charged. The investigation is still underway.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at (309) 752-1547, Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500, or utilize the Crime Stopper P3 App.