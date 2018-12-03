Davenport mom accused of threatening state training facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A Davenport mother was facing charges after she threatened to blow up a state training school northwest of the Quad Cities, according to police.

Olympia Cooks, age 39, was charged with second-degree harassment and threat of terrorism after making three threatening calls to the Iowa State Training School in Eldora, Iowa, according to an arrest affidavit. The school provides supervision and rehabilitation services to boys deemed to be delinquent offenders.

It was back in May of 2018 when Cooks made the calls to the Eldora State Training School for boys. The facility's director said Cooks was upset about discipline that her son had gotten, according to the affidavit.

Cooks was described as "hostile" and "argumentative," said the affidavit. The director said the biggest concern was that Cooks made comments about coming to the school to "blow it up."

In response, the facility went on lockdown for the rest of the day.

She was reportedly released on bond.