× Chicago Bulls fire head coach Fred Hoiberg

CHICAGO — Head coach Fred Hoiberg has been fired from the Chicago Bulls, according to a report by WGN. The team’s associate coach, Jim Boylen, will take over as head coach.

The decision was announced Monday morning, in a statement from Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, John Paxon.

Here is what he said:

“Decisions like this one are never easy to make, however I felt this was the right choice for our organization at this time. After a thorough evaluation, I elected to make this move with the overall development of our team in mind. As a team, I believe it is imperative that we make unfaltering strides in the right direction and build the right habits to help put our players in the best position to evolve not only now, but into the future. I want to thank Fred for his dedication and efforts, as well as for his enduring commitment to our team.”



Hoiberg has been the team’s head coach since 2015, after being the head coach at Iowa State for five seasons. Hoiberg leaves the team with a record of 115-155.