Please enable Javascript to watch this video

United Township wins a close one at home against Dubuque Hempstead, 37-35.

Bettendorf on the road, beats Linn-Marr, 67-64.

The best of the best from the Quad Cities had a showdown in Iowa city. Hear from Ethan Happ, Joe Wieskamp and Nicholas Baer on their pride of the Quad Cities, and Each other.

This weeks Midwest Technical Institute Score Standout.