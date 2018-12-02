The Score Sunday – Hawks to Outback Bowl, Augie Basketball, Pioneers Junior Wrestling, FCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Score Sunday takes closer look at Iowa's Outback Bowl Bid with Tom Kakert from the Hawkeyereport.com. Augustana Basketball recently won a top 5 battle over UW Stevens Point. The Vikings talk about that win and talk about expectations. Pioneers Junior Wrestling is holding three events for charity see how you can help raise money for Youth Hope. The FCA story of the week feature new Rock Island Girls Basketball Coach Henry Hall and his impact.

