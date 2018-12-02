Raising Awareness for World Aids Day at the Quad City Fall Pride Pageant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa-- Dozens of supporters came out to the TBK BETTPLEX in Bettendorf to cheer on contestants in the 2018 Quad City Fall Pride Pageant.

The pageant doubled as fundraiser for the Project of the Quad Cities, a non-profit organization that helps with HIV support and testing.

"Being tested is on the forefront especially with World Aids Day coming upon us and so it's important to know your status. Take care of your community and get tested. The Project of the Quad Cities is a great resource that you can go get tested and get any additional resources that you need in our community as well," said Andrew Glasscock. Glasscock is the co-director for QC Pride. Glasscock was pleased with the turnout at this years pageant raising a few hundred dollars through tips and donations. He believes it was largely due to their special guest.

“I'm known as the Queen B in QC Fall Pride,” said Ginger Snaps. Ginger Snaps is the reigning champ of the Quad City Fall Pride Pageant.

“This is everything to me I've done female impersonation for eighteen years,” said Ginger.

This year Ginger is taking on a new role, the host. Stepping down as Queen to allow someone else to shine and wear the crown, but she couldn't completely give up the limelight.

“She helps us at all of our festivals. That includes parades that we are in she is our go to drag queen so to speak,” said Andrew Glasscock.

Drag wasn't always easy for Ginger. She struggled coming out.

“Not being who I knew I was and this gives me the chance to show who I really am and how beautiful I am,” said Ginger.

Beauty she is sharing with her "sisters" in drag.

“I've watched them all grow up and it makes me feel good by helping them learn from what I've been through,” said Ginger.

The love and support here in the Quad Cities, keeps her and all the other contestants ready to say, this is me.

“We're not all that different we're all human, and we're all here to love one another”, said Ginger.

The new Quad City Fall Pride royalty are now King Frank Lee Overit and Queen Sinclair Snaps.