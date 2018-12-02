Gamers travel to Davenport for first eSports tournament of it’s kind

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Gamers across the country gathered in downtown Davenport for a first eSports tournament of its kind.

Saint Ambrose University, Big Ten schools, and officials from Silicon Valley all traveled to Paradigm Arcade for the Acer Invitational to play each other in “League of Legends”. The winner goes home with a $5,000 cash prize.

Drew Thayer, a freshman gamer from the University of Iowa, has already found his calling when it comes to eSports. He’s part of the university’s “League of Legends Club”.

“ESports doesn’t have a huge spotlight. Competitions like this are great to help get it out there,” says Thayer. “Especially in the collegiate scene it’s almost invisible, but things like this really get people hyped up for it.”

But when it comes down to it – it’s not just about the hype of the game.

“People who are into video games it’s more than a hobby, it’s teamwork, communication, fast thinking, and problem solving,” says Tammy Truong, of Paradigm.

For these players, eSports is teaching them life skills and helping them find their calling.

“It’s just being able to communicate with these teammates,” Thayer explains. “We train a lot and we are able to apply that into a game that matters.”

More than 100 people stopped by throughout the weekend to watch the tournament.

Paradigm opened in August and this is one of the biggest tournaments the location has hosted so far. This is the first invitational Acer has sponsored.