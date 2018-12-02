Finally, a quiet stretch of weather this week

November 2018 ended with quite a bang with a major blizzard easily breaking the November snow record with the Quad Cities seeing more than a foot of snow above the norm. We also saw rounds of lighter snowfall earlier in the month, likely contributing to the colder than normal temperatures, too. When looking at all of the data, this lands November 2018 in the top ten in terms of cold!

After a rocky start to December with severe weather on Sunday, many of us are ready for a breather, including the meteorologists! It looks like we will get a break from the active weather for much of this week. High pressure will begin building in by late Monday removing any further chances for snow or rain for that matter. The clouds will be a little tougher to get rid of with mostly cloudy skies expected through Tuesday. By Wednesday we will finally break into some sunshine and this will actually be the warmest day of the week with south wind developing ahead of an approaching clipper system that arrives on Thursday.

Thursday’s disturbance will be on the weaker side with just a few areas of light snow expected by the morning. At this time accumulations look fairly light and this storm system won’t have much of an impact on our daily activities. We’ll continue to track this throughout the week.

Once the storm system departs Thursday evening quiet conditions will take over again for next weekend. A nice change from the last several weekends that have featured rain, snow, and severe thunderstorms!

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

