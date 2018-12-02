Eastbound I-74 closed at Woodhull

WOODHULL, Illinois — Eastbound Interstate 74 was closed near Woodhull after a vehicle got stuck.

Around noon on Sunday, December 2nd I-74 was closed at Exit 32, and drivers were being directed off the interstate.

According to a spokesperson from the Clover Fire Department, a crew was sent to the scene. Around 12:20 p.m. he said the situation was under control, but the crew was waiting for the tow truck to arrive.

Eastbound drivers were being redirected to US Route 150.

Traffic maps shows a backup in that area. Westbound lanes were not affected.

