Tornado Watch issued for areas southeast of the Quad Cities until 7pm Saturday

Conditions are supportive of a few strong thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening as a powerful area of low pressure moves into eastern Iowa.

A Tornado WATCH has been issued for Hancock, McDonough, Warren, and Knox Counties until 7pm Saturday evening. Conditions in these areas will remain supportive for an isolated tornado or two as storms continue to develop in the next few hours.

Our FutureTrack model shows a good round of scattered storms arriving in the Quad Cities metro by 6pm this evening. Heavy downpours, gusty winds, and some hail will be likely with the stronger storms. The more intense thunderstorms are expected to remain southeast of a Burlington to Geneseo to Sterling/Rock Falls line through the evening hours. Today’s setup does not favor a widespread severe event, rather just a few isolated stronger storms scattered throughout the area.

Storms will be moving rapidly to the northeast. Make sure and take immediate action should your location be placed under a warning. We’ll continue to track these storms as they move into the area this evening.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

