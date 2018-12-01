Scott County offers free HIV testing for World AIDS Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The Scott County Health Department offered free HIV testing at NorthPark Mall December 1st, for World Aids Day.

People were able to come to the mall for free and confidential HIV testing. The test was a finger prick and the results came back in one minuet. The testing site also offered counseling on how to avoid the infection and not spread it to others.

"Sometimes people think they aren't at risk," Clinical services specialists Lashon Moore said. "Anyone who has had sex at least one time is at risk. It is really important that people at least be tested once in their lifetime."

The Scott County Health Department offers free HIV and STD testing every Tuesday and Friday at the county administration building in Davenport. A $10 donation is encouraged.