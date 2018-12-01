Rainy weather changes plans for Village of East Davenport Christmas Walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The rainy weather caused a change of plans for hundreds of people at The Village of East Davenport's Christmas Walk December 1st, 2018.

The festival has gone on for more than 40 years. It features live music, trolley rides, and a visit from Santa Clause. This year, there were also cookie decorating, face painting, and holiday shopping.

Due to Saturday's weather, there was not a holiday firework show or a petting zoo. The event also ended an hour early at 8 p.m. Families said the rain did not stop them from getting in the holiday spirit.

"We come every yea, Veronica Hill said. "We thought we would just come still. We have umbrellas to protect us from the rain and when we get home we can just change."

"We love the atmosphere, Thomas Stopoulos said. "It's a fun place to go with the kids."

The event is held by the Village of East Davenport Business Association.