A few gusty thunderstorms Saturday evening

A strong area of low pressure moving into northeast Iowa this evening will drive the chance for a few strong thunderstorms late this afternoon and into the early evening hours.

Areas south and east of the Quad Cities will have the chance for an isolated stronger storm producing damaging winds up to 60 MPH, large hail, and perhaps an isolated tornado, especially southeast of a Burlington to Galesburg to Princeton line. Favorable wind fields will be present for these storms to develop in northeast Missouri after 3pm and race northeast through 7pm this evening.

Our FutureTrack radar shows a broken line of storms pushing through around 5pm quickly moving to the northeast.

Further north an isolated stronger storm containing large hail and damaging winds will be possible for areas stretching from Mount Pleasant to Muscatine to Sterling/Rock Falls and points southeast. Heavy rainfall will also be likely with these storms.

Dynamics with this storm system do not support a widespread severe weather event today, but just be mindful that an isolated stronger storm will be possible and you’ll want to take immediate action should a warning be issued for your area as these storms will be moving extremely fast.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on the radar this afternoon as we track this potential threat.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

