× Watch Live: Christmas at Augustana on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m.

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Enjoy “Christmas at Augustana,” a musical celebration of the holiday season.

Starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 1, several musical groups are joining forces for this annual event. They are: the Augustana Symphony Orchestra, the Augustana Brass Ensemble, Ascension Ringers, Augustana Choir, Augustana Concert Chorale and Jenny Lind Vocal Ensemble.

Click here for more information on the event.