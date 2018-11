Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunshine Mills are recalling several varieties of the dog food that it manufactures, because it may contain elevated levels of Vitamin D.

Affected brands include Evolve Puppy, Sportsman's Pride (Large Breed Puppy) and triumph Chicken and Rice Dog Food.

The bags have a best by date of November 1, 2018, through November 8, of 2019.

These products were distributed to retail stores nationwide, Too much vitamin d can lead to kidney failure in dogs.

Symptoms to watch for include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst and increased urination.