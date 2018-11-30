× New Social Security scam exposed in Jo Daviess County

Jo Daviess County- A Social Security scam has been brought to light by County Sheriff Kevin Turner.

According to the sheriff, the scammer will call you and impersonate an officer with the Social Security Office.

The scammer will then try to threaten you with legal action and demand you wire a significant amount of money or give them sensitive personal information.

“Sheriff Turner urges the public to exercise extreme caution if they receive telephone calls of this nature, and to not to wire money or give out personal information to anyone unless they are absolutely certain of the identity of the recipient.”

If anyone has experienced this, or a similar scam, contact the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (815-777-2141 or 800-373-7838), or your local police department