NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Play With Snow Inside

Did you know it snowed this week? {Insert Sarcastic Tone} Well, here is a fun way you can enjoy it (after you shovel it).

During our weekly Nailed It Or Failed It Segment during Good Morning Quad Cities on Friday, November 30th, we tried a fun activity that is sure to make any snow day more enjoyable. It's mainly because you don't need to bundle up and freeze your toes!

We made our own snow indoors! All you need for this project is cornstarch and shaving cream. It's as easy as that! We made quite the mess, but you can click here to see how it's done, ahem, professionally.

Have a great weekend!