Multiple-vehicle accident on Avenue of the Cities causes temporary delays

MOLINE, Illinois — Traffic lanes are opening back up on Avenue of the Cities after several vehicles were involved in an accident on Nov. 30.

It happened near Wharton Field House sometime after 7 a.m. At least three cars and a semi truck were blocking the eastbound lane. Traffic was being diverted around the accident.

One car was seen being towed away with a smashed hood and other damages.

At least two police cruisers were at the scene. The cause of the accident at this time is unknown.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in affect this morning until 9 a.m. The fog, mixed with freezing temperatures, is expected to create slick roads and potentially dangerous driving conditions.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more information is available.