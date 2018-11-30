× Man with gun prompts precautionary lockdown for Moline schools

MOLINE, Illinois — Multiple schools were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure after police said a man with a gun was threatening another person.

Just before 8:30 a.m., police were called to the 1900 block of 12th Street for a man with a gun threatening a woman he knows while they were in a vehicle, according to a statement from the Moline Police Department. Two males were spotted getting out of the vehicle and running southbound with the gun.

Police said because the incident was near some schools, the Moline School District and Seton Catholic School were advised to put their schools on lockdown. John Deere Middle School, Hamilton Elementary School, Willard Elementary School and Lincoln Irving Elementary School were placed on lockdown as well as Seton Catholic.

Within three minutes police found 19-year-old Freddie M. Bass from Cordova in the 2000 block of 12th Street and took him into custody, according to police. A gun was recovered in that area.

The second male was found near 13th Street and 18th Avenue, but was later found to be uninvolved in the incident.

The lockdown was lifted by 8:51 a.m. once the area was secure.

Bass was taken to the Rock Island County Jail, charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons.

“There was no direct threat to any neighboring schools and the schools were locked down out of an abundance of caution while the domestic situation could be resolved,” said Detective Michael Griffin with the Moline Police Department.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to call the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140.