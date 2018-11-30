Iowa falls to Wisconsin, Western Big 6 Basketball, MAC Boys and Girls Basketball

Iowa drops their Big Ten opener to Ethan Happ and the Badgers. Wisconsin beating Iowa 72-66. Happ had 13points and 7 rebounds.
Western Big 6 Boys open conference play. Moline travels to Quincy and scores a 64-45 win on the Blue Devils new court.
Rock Island host Galesburg, the Rocks come out in front with a 60-48 win.
United Township runs past Alleman 58-40 to win their WB6 opener.
North Scott tips off their season with a win over Cedar Rapids Prairie in an early season test 57-53.
Pleasant Valley Girls defense was the catalyst to the Spartans cruising past Muscatine 50-19.
Bettendorf had a late comeback to get past Davenport Central 70-60.