Iowa falls to Wisconsin, Western Big 6 Basketball, MAC Boys and Girls Basketball

Iowa drops their Big Ten opener to Ethan Happ and the Badgers. Wisconsin beating Iowa 72-66. Happ had 13points and 7 rebounds.

Western Big 6 Boys open conference play. Moline travels to Quincy and scores a 64-45 win on the Blue Devils new court.

Rock Island host Galesburg, the Rocks come out in front with a 60-48 win.

United Township runs past Alleman 58-40 to win their WB6 opener.

North Scott tips off their season with a win over Cedar Rapids Prairie in an early season test 57-53.

Pleasant Valley Girls defense was the catalyst to the Spartans cruising past Muscatine 50-19.

Bettendorf had a late comeback to get past Davenport Central 70-60.