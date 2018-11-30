× Historic Hershey Building in Muscatine sold for renovation

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A 110-year-old building that recently sat empty will now become a multi-use commercial and residential facility.

The Hershey Building, located on the 200 block of Sycamore Street, was built in 1908, according to a press release from Bush Construction. Stanley Consultants purchased the building in the early ’50s, but reductions over several years left most of the building empty.

Stanley sold the building to Bush Construction, the release stated. The company will begin the 36,000 square-foot renovation immediately.

In addition to Sycamore Printing, the first floor will also include a leasing office, a gym and an additional commercial lease space with a storefront, according to the release. The mezzanine will have a business lounge and two residential units. The second through fifth floors will all have residential spaces.

Sycamore Printing will be unaffected by the renovations and will remain open.

“Transforming the building into a vibrant, more fully utilized asset is another step forward in the ongoing revitalization of downtown Muscatine,” Bill Harper, chief financial officer for Stanley Consultants, said.

Construction will try to preserve as much of the building’s historic fabric as possible, the release stated. Interior finishes will include exposed concrete, quartz counter tops and wood doors.