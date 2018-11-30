× Here’s how you can rate the East Moline Police Department

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — The East Moline Police Department wants you to tell them how they are doing and if there’s anything they can be doing better.

People can take a survey on the East Moline website. The questions focus on five key components of the department: community involvement, safety, procedural justice, performance and community perception.

Anyone can take the survey, since it asks if you’re from East Moline or outside the city. However, it only pertains to interactions with the East Moline Police Department

The survey is available through Dec. 31.

Click here to take the survey.