Heavy rain likely this weekend

Heavy rains will be likely as we enter the weekend ahead of another powerful winter storm system that will disrupt much of the Midwest.

The track of this system will take a more western path keeping the Quad Cities in the warm sector, limiting our chances for accumulating snows. This will however dramatically increase our flood threat with nearly a foot of snow remaining on the ground in some locations and a frozen ground.

Heavy rain and a few thunderstorms will arrive just prior to daybreak Saturday overspreading the entire area for much of the morning and afternoon. The heaviest rains will arrive in the morning then become more scattered by the afternoon. There is a small opportunity for areas around Galesburg and Burlington to see an isolated stronger storm Saturday evening as the area of low pressure passes through parts of Iowa. Hail, damaging winds, and a small tornado risk will be present in this area. Strong winds on the order of 30-40 MPH will be likely area-wide as this storm strengthens beginning Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

For the rest of us, rain continues into Saturday night. Many areas are expected to pick up at least an inch if not more by the time the rain winds down on Sunday. The snowpack that is currently on the ground also contains around an inch or more of water. Combining the two will lead to rises on area creeks, streams, and rivers by early next week. Some minor street flooding is also likely as many storm drains are blocked by large piles of snow.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

