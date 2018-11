× Grain Bin Catches Fire Early Friday Morning

TAYLOR RIDGE, Illinois – Investigators are trying to figure out what started a grain bin fire overnight.

It happened at Big River Resources off 140th Street in Taylor Ridge just after midnight on Friday, November 30.

Several fire trucks were on the scene. No one was hurt during the fire and there is no word yet about what sparked it.

