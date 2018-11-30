× Get a job at Fareway, they’ll pay your student loans

Beginning January 1, 2019, Fareway Stores will offer to pay full-time employees student loans.

They are calling the program “Fareway Fast Forward”

According to Fareway, “Fareway Fast Forward is intended to help alleviate financial stress associated with the repayment of student loans.”

Eligible full-time employees can get up to $100 a month to pay student loans.

They say the money comes from a third party and the payments will be made directly to your student loan company and applied to the principal of the loan.

“We are excited to provide this additional benefit to our employees,” said Fareway President/CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “It will help reduce the financial stress of paying student loan debt and encourage employees to consider higher education who may not have previously due to its cost.”

Of course, there is a catch. The lifetime benefit for an employee is $5,000, or the equivalent of 50 months of payments.

On top of that, in order to be eligible to participate in the program, an employee must have full-time status and complete a 45-day introductory period after becoming full-time.